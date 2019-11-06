Expand / Collapse search

Mexican cartel massacre: Suspect arrested in border town not involved in slaying of Americans, officials say

Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
News
Associated Press

Suspect arrested in border town not involved in killing of 9 Americans

Mexican officials said Wednesday that a gunman who was arrested in a border town is not connected to the deaths of nine Americans as previously stated.

GALEANA, Mexico - Mexican officials say a suspect who was arrested in the border city of Agua Prieta with assault rifles was not involved in the killing of three American women and six children.

Alfonso Durazo, a public security official, said Wednesday that preliminary information indicates that the suspect who was detained Tuesday is not linked to the attack.

Criminal investigators in northern Mexico earlier said the suspect was under investigation for a possible connection to the killings.