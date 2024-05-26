Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge Fire: 200-acre wildfire burning in Florida, officials

Loading Player...

A large wildfire is burning within the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida, sending smoke billowing into the air.

According to the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge Facebook page, the fire is believed to have been caused by lightning after strong storms moved through the area on Saturday afternoon. It is believed to be between 150 and 200 acres.

The wildfire is burning within Peacocks Pocket.

Several access roads are closed due to the fire and fire crews monitoring the blaze, including West Gator Creek, Gator Creek East Gator Creek, and Catfish Creek roads.

FOX 35 has reached out to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for additional information.

Live updates: Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge Fire

11AM | In a Sunday morning update on Facebook, crews would conduct an aerial tour Sunday morning to "better assess the size and scope of the fire."

"A plan of action will be formed after this flight and will depend greatly on the expected weather conditions."

Officials said the last time this area burned was three years, "which is the national cycle for refuge."

Saturday update

The wildfire burning within Peacocks Pocket in the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge is believed to have been sparked by lightning, according to the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge Facebook page.

It's estimated to be 150-200 area in size. No word on if any structures have been damaged or at risk of being damaged.

"Fish & Wildlife firefighters are onsite and will monitor the blaze throughout the night," the post said.

Photos shared with FOX 35 show huge plumes of dark smoke from the fire.

On Saturday afternoon in Brevard County, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning that ended at 5:15 p.m. Merritt Island was one of the areas impacted in the alert.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo: Edwin Buffa

What is the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge?

The 140,000-acree refuge was established in 1963 to protect migratory birds. It is home to more than 1,500 species of plants and wildlife, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

A total of 358 species of birds and 140 species of freshwater and saltwater fish live within the refuge, the website said, including 15 threatened or endangered species.

Brevard County Burn Ban

Due to dry conditions, Brevard County issued a so-called burn ban on May 8. The ban prevents bonfires, campfires, trash burning, and other open fires due to the ongoing risk of wildfires.