Melbourne police working to identify deceased man found in river

The Melbourne Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a man who was found deceased in a river on Thursday.

According to a press release, officers responded to the area of Horse Creek near US 1 regarding a person floating face down in the river.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered the man was deceased.

The man is a white male believed to be between 40-50 years old. His identity is unknown as there are no recently reported missing males in the vicinity.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6737.