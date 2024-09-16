Melbourne man's charges upgraded to 2nd degree murder following deadly fight at gas station: Police

Stream FOX 35 News

A Melbourne man now faces second-degree murder charges after authorities said he stabbed a man who ended up dying from his injuries.

On the night of Sept. 11, around 11:30 p.m., Melbourne and Indian Harbor police officers responded to a fight outside a BP gas station on East Eau Gallie Blvd in Melbourne.

According to investigators, John Collins confronted Joshua Smith, accusing him of stealing drugs. A physical altercation ensued, during which a knife fell from Collins' pocket. Allegedly, Smith picked up the knife and stabbed Collins.

Upon realizing the severity of Collins' injuries, Smith attempted to provide first aid and called for help.

When officers arrived on the scene, Collins was immediately transported to the hospital for treatment. Smith was arrested for aggravated battery and booked into the Brevard County Jail.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, Collins succumbed to the injuries from the stabbing. As a result, on Monday, Sept. 16, Smith’s charges were upgraded from aggravated battery to second-degree murder.

The case remains under investigation.