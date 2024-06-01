Melbourne man arrested for DUI crash that injured couple, infant: FHP

article

A Melbourne man is facing several charges after he allegedly crashed into a car containing a couple and a baby, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 11:16 p.m., the driver of a Lexus collided with the back of a Toyota while traveling on I-95 northbound. After the crash, the Toyota left the roadway and began to overturn in the grass median. The Toyota then ran into a traffic utility sign.

A trooper on the scene noticed the Lexus driver, Thomas Roberts, had bloodshot, watery red eyes and a strong alcoholic beverage odor emitting from his breath.

During the investigation, the trooper determined Roberts was traveling close to 100 mph, over 30 mph the posted speed limit.

The infant was taken by life flight to a local hospital and is in stable condition, troopers said. The woman suffered from a severe head injury along with a broken clavicle and broken leg, a crash report shows.

Roberts is facing one count of DUI and serious bodily injury to another, one count of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, five counts of DUI damage to property or person of another, and one count of DUI.