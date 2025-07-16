Melbourne Beach community divided on FDOT pedestrian safety improvements

The Brief FDOT is looking to make a stretch of A1A safer in Melbourne Beach. Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons were first proposed but facing some pushback from residents. A community meeting will be held on the issue on July 24.



Over the last five years, FDOT says two pedestrians were killed on A1A in south Brevard County. Melbourne Beach currently has crosswalks and signs showing pedestrians often crossing in the area, but the agency wants to make the area safer, so they proposed flashing beacons that stop drivers when pedestrians are crossing.

What we know:

As FDOT kept moving forward, some residents in Melbourne Beach expressed concerns about the flashing beacons and asked the transportation agency to reconsider.

The agency is revisiting plans based on communication they received from the Board of County Commissioners and Space Coast TPO.

The public is invited to attend another public meeting and voice ideas on potential safety upgrades on July 24.

The meeting is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Nancy Higgs Community Center, which is located at 500 Old Florida Trail in Melbourne Beach, FL 32951.

What we don't know:

If FDOT decides against the PHBs, it’s unclear what other improvements they would make to A1A to replace the beacons.

What they're saying:

The community is divided on the safety project and whether tax dollars need to be used in such a rural part of the county.

"It’s definitely for the better," said Benjamin Eveland, who’s a resident in Melbourne Beach and often visits the beach to surf.

"I think it’s overkill because there’s not that many people down here crossing," said Al Harbach, who’s also a resident in Melbourne Beach and thinks the area is too rural for the change.

