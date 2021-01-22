Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1 billion for Friday's drawing

article

Feeling lucky? You could be a billionaire!

The Mega Million jackpot for Friday has grown to $1 billion.

Lottery officials raised the estimated prize from $970 million.

No one matched all the numbers during Tuesday's drawing. The numbers were 10, 19, 26, 28, 50, 16.

MORE NEWS: Three Orlando residents win $1M each on scratch-off tickets

The estimated jackpot for Friday is now the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The largest lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

Advertisement

According to LottoNumbers.com, the most drawn Mega Millions numbers are 31, 17, 39, 48, 4 and 10. The most drawn Mega Ball number is 3. It's been drawn 94 times since the first draw on Sept. 6, 1996.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 35 NEWSLETTER

If you happen to win and want to take the lump sum option, it's worth $739.6 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest local, national and trending stories.