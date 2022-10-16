Mega Millions: Florida, California stores sell winning $502 million jackpot tickets

article

Two lucky people who bought Mega Millions tickets in Florida and California will share the $502 million jackpot after matching the winning numbers in Friday's drawing. Lottery officials said both tickets were sold at 7-Eleven convenience stores.

Both matched all six numbers - 9, 22, 26, 41 and 44 plus the gold Mega Ball 19.

Where were the winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Florida and California?

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning jackpot ticket was sold at the Fort Myers store located at 2980 Colonial Boulevard. The city was recently ravaged by Hurricane Ian.

On the West Coast, one lucky winner bought their ticket at a store located on Kooser Road in the San Jose area.

Both lucky ticket holders will get $252 million cash each. The original jackpot prize was for $494 million, but the final amount was higher due to strong sales.

The jackpot has now reset to its starting value of $20 million.

The Oct. 14 winning draw was the first Mega Millions jackpot win since the whopping $1.337 billion prize won in Illinois on July 29.

Mega Millions said in a news release that it’s also the first time in almost exactly five years that multiple tickets have shared a single jackpot. On October 13, 2017, winners in Michigan and Rhode Island split a $42 million prize.

What time is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing of $20 million will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18. at 11 p.m. ET.

Where can I buy a Mega Millions ticket?

Mega Millions is played in 45 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The official website has a map where individuals can click to go to their individual state’s lottery website.

From there, you can find more information about tickets and retailers currently selling them.