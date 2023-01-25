Meet new comfort dog at Orange County Sheriff's Office, 'Pegasus'

article

Call it a cuteness overload at the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The department on Wednesday welcomed its newest comfort service dog. Her name is "Pegasus" and the 6-month-old is full of energy.

She got a chance to run around with staff and is getting used to her new digs. "Pegasus" will work with crime victims, helping people deal with emotional trauma and stress.

The golden retriever pup will also be on-site to help brighten days for deputies and other workers.