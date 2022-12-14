Meet live reindeer during the holidays at this Florida ranch

article

Before they take off on Santa's Christmas Eve trip around the world, a Florida farm is giving guests the chance to meet live reindeer this holiday season!

The Mayhem Ranch is hosting its second annual Winter Festival where guests can enjoy a variety of fun activities for the whole family. The ranch is located in Morriston, Florida – which is about a 30- minute drive from Ocala.

"We are the only farm in Florida with live reindeer for the month of December," the farm told FOX 35 News.

Mayhem Ranch is a family-owned farm that specializes in raising miniature and exotic animals. After its first Winter Festival last year, the owners decided to bring it back once again with even more yuletide fun!

Some of the things families will enjoy this year include:

Santa Appearances

Live Reindeer Exhibit

Lighted hayride through the forest

Christmas Light Display

FirePit

Farm Train

Slides

African Animal Experience

Petting Farm

Live Nativity Scene

Outdoor Movie Theatre (6PM & 8PM)

Swings

Games

Pig Races

Live Music

In addition, guests can see some of the animals that call Mayhem Ranch home, including mini cows, Alpacas, zebras, and camels! Extra holiday activities are offered at an additional cost, like pony rides, Santa's Workshops, and gem mining.

The festival continues through Dec. 23. Pre-sale tickets are $15. You can find more information on the Mayhem Ranch website.