Meet live reindeer during the holidays at this Florida ranch
MORRISTON, Fla. - Before they take off on Santa's Christmas Eve trip around the world, a Florida farm is giving guests the chance to meet live reindeer this holiday season!
The Mayhem Ranch is hosting its second annual Winter Festival where guests can enjoy a variety of fun activities for the whole family. The ranch is located in Morriston, Florida – which is about a 30- minute drive from Ocala.
"We are the only farm in Florida with live reindeer for the month of December," the farm told FOX 35 News.
Mayhem Ranch is a family-owned farm that specializes in raising miniature and exotic animals. After its first Winter Festival last year, the owners decided to bring it back once again with even more yuletide fun!
RELATED: Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida
Some of the things families will enjoy this year include:
- Santa Appearances
- Live Reindeer Exhibit
- Lighted hayride through the forest
- Christmas Light Display
- FirePit
- Farm Train
- Slides
- African Animal Experience
- Petting Farm
- Live Nativity Scene
- Outdoor Movie Theatre (6PM & 8PM)
- Swings
- Games
- Pig Races
- Live Music
RELATED: Are you on Santa's Naughty or Nice list? Check for your name here
In addition, guests can see some of the animals that call Mayhem Ranch home, including mini cows, Alpacas, zebras, and camels! Extra holiday activities are offered at an additional cost, like pony rides, Santa's Workshops, and gem mining.
The festival continues through Dec. 23. Pre-sale tickets are $15. You can find more information on the Mayhem Ranch website.