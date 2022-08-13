Stage collapses in high winds at music festival in Spain, killing one and injuring dozens

Part of a temporary concert stage collapsed in strong wind Saturday at an outdoor music festival in eastern Spain, killing one person and injuring dozens of others, regional authorities said.

Emergency services for the Valencia region said a "strong gust of wind" knocked off parts of the Medusa Festival stage structure at around 4 a.m. local time. About 40 people needed to be taken to the hospital, including three with serious injuries.

Organizers of the music festival said in a statement that they had ordered the concert grounds cleared when the wind intensified.

"This is a terrible accident that has stunned us all," Valencia’s regional president, Ximo Puig, wrote on Twitter.

