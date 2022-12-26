'Meals on Wheels' of Seminole County delivers meals, gifts to seniors

This Christmas, Seminole County "Meals on Wheels" volunteers brought a little holiday cheer to local seniors.

"I am taking gifts and meals to people at home and maybe feeling lonely, today," said volunteer Ann Velez. She has been volunteering for meals on wheels since July. These are her first Christmas deliveries.

"I just want to see their faces, spend a little time with them. Just let them know they're not forgotten," Velez said, "remind them that they're still important, people think of them, love them and take care of them."

Velez made three drop-offs Sunday morning. None of her clients wanted to speak, but all of them were grateful and she says one of them has become a friend. "I get to do it for her and put a smile on her face."

MORE NEWS:

About 60 volunteers brought food and gift bags to more than 250 seniors.

Michael McKee, Meals on Wheels of Seminole County executive director, says often this is the only human contact a client gets each day. "On a daily basis, a lot of our seniors are pretty closed off from the world. When the volunteer goes to drop off these meals, that's their only socialization of the day. This may be the only person they see."

Gift bags included blankets, basic household items, and toiletries. Food included roast beef and pumpkin pie.

McKee said the gratitude worked both ways. "They know when the volunteers are coming, they wait for them, and we love them. They're great. Sometimes I wonder who's getting the most out of this, us or the seniors? So it's fantastic."

Longtime volunteers, like Pat Miller, say it feels great to help. "It's just a good feeling, and I know they appreciate it, yes."