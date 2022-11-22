Orlando airport urges drivers to wait in cell lot while some choose to park on side of road

It's the busiest time of the year right now at the Orlando International Airport (MCO).

Compared to this time last year, MCO says it's seeing nearly 15% more passengers, amounting to almost 80,000 people.

While traffic was backed up around the airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up.

While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.

"I was parked on the side of the highway first, and I just felt like it was a little bit too dangerous having my kids back here, so I found the cell phone lot," said Lisa Melton.

"I think it’s kind of dangerous," said Sherry Chandler about waiting on the road. "These are nice cell lots."

During rush hour on Tuesday night, it took more than 20 minutes to drive through the airport.

Some told FOX 35 the cell lot was a slightly out of the way, closer to the airport exit.

"This was the first time driving into the Orlando airport," Melton said. "It’s a bit confusing."

"You do have to drive around a little bit, but I mean you’ve got to do that anyway, so I’m fine with coming to the cell lot where I know I’m safe, I’m not blocking traffic," Melton said.