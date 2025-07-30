Lawrence Dority guilty in shooting death of ex-Orlando Magic player Adreian Payne

The Brief Lawrence Dority is on trial for fatally shooting ex-Orlando Magic player Adreian Payne in 2022. Dority claims the shooting was in self-defense. Prosecutors argued Payne was unarmed and seated in a car. After 90 minutes, a jury found Dority guilty of second-degree murder. Sentencing: Scheduled for Aug. 29, 2025



A Florida jury has found Lawrence Dority guilty of second-degree murder in the 2022 shooting death of former Orlando Magic basketball player Adreian Payne.

The jury reached a unanimous verdict about 90 minutes after beginning its deliberations, following a nearly 2-day trial. Watch the moment the verdict was read in the video player above.

Dority, who took the stand in his own defense, claimed that the shooting was in self-defense. He claimed that Payne was taller than him and threatened him.

The prosecution disagreed, arguing that Payne never went on Dority's property, did not follow him, and was unarmed in his own vehicle when Dority shot him.

In delivering the verdict, the jury said that it had found two special findings related to the second-degree murder conviction. Dority could have been found guilty of a lesser charge of manslaughter or acquitted.

Dority appeared to drop his head briefly after the verdict was read. There was a loud reaction from someone presumably in the gallery, though it was unclear from whom.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29, 2025, following a pre-sentencing investigation. Dority was remanded to the custody of the Orange County Sheriff's Office until sentencing, the judge said.

Adreian Payne killed in 2022 shooting: What happened?

The backstory:

The shooting happened on May 9, 2022, outside Lawrence Dority's home in Orlando.

Lawrence Dority told the jury that he acted in self-defense after Payne allegedly threatened him and appeared to reach for a weapon.

Surveillance video and body cam footage recorded the moments surrounding the shooting, which became central pieces of evidence during the trial.

What happened?

Payne, 31, and his girlfriend, Tara Walker, arrived at Dority’s home that night to help mediate an apparent dispute between Dority and his girlfriend, Tatiana Mesa.

The police report stated that Dority had been arrested before – though not convicted – on a charge of domestic battery involving his girlfriend.

According to prosecutors, the girlfriends had been friends for 15 years, which is how Payne and Dority knew each other.

Dority had been at a Mother’s Day celebration. His father dropped him and his 10-year-old son off at home around 1:30 a.m. That’s when he saw what he thought was Walker’s car, and walked up to it.

When he got to the car, he saw it was actually Payne inside, and repeatedly asked Payne what he was doing there. He claims Payne threatened him, saying "I’ll smoke you," and that he believed he saw a "silver object" in Payne’s waistband at the time. During testimony, Dority reiterated that he believed Payne had a gun.

The defense pointed out that Payne is about 6 feet, 8 inches tall — a full foot taller than Dority.

Dority went upstairs to get his gun, then came back downstairs and back over to Payne. Walker screamed for him to put down his weapon, but Dority shot Payne.

The defense argues that Dority shot Payne in self-defense — that Payne was much larger than him, and had threatened him, making him fear for his life. The prosecution argues Payne never went on Dority’s property, didn’t follow Dority up to his apartment, was in his own car when he was shot, was unarmed, and had no reason to be killed.

Who was Adreian Payne?

Adreian Payne attended Michigan State University. He joined the NBA in 2014, where he was the 15th pick in the first round. He played for the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Orlando Magic during his professional basketball career.

When is sentencing?

A judge set sentencing for Aug. 29, 2025, pending a pre-trial sentencing investigation.