Brevard County vet tech jailed on disturbing animal cruelty charges

The Brief The Brevard County Sheriff's Office calls it one of the worst cruelty cases in years. Three pets died after allegedly being left alone for months. The suspect, 23-year-old Christianna Miller, who is a veterinary technician, is also linked to a prior pet death, the sheriff said.



A veterinary technician is behind bars in Brevard County, accused of abandoning three animals in an apartment where their decomposed remains were discovered months later.

What we know:

Christianna Miller, a 23-year-old veterinary technician, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty after the remains of two dogs and a cat were discovered in her abandoned Merritt Island apartment.

The animals — two dogs named Opal and Rudy, and a cat named Noki — had allegedly been left alone since December 2024 and were only discovered in April 2025 by a pest control worker who entered to spray for insects. Sheriff Wayne Ivey described the scene as one of the worst animal cruelty cases his office has ever handled.

What we don't know:

Authorities have yet to determine Miller’s whereabouts during the months the animals were left behind, or whether any charges might be added in connection with a separate dog death she is reportedly linked to. Investigators also have not identified any credible evidence to support Miller’s claim that she had hired a pet-sitter, and it remains unclear whether she has legal representation.

The backstory:

Miller, who previously worked in animal care, allegedly left her apartment with the animals unattended. According to Sheriff Ivey, the food left for them was on a shelf, out of reach.

A neighbor reported seeing Miller walk the dogs before she disappeared in December, but no one suspected the animals had been left inside.

What's next:

Miller was arrested on multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated felony animal cruelty, three counts of unlawful confinement without sufficient food, water, or exercise, and three counts of abandonment of animals.

Her bond was set at $28,500 bond.