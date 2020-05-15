McDonald’s is giving away free fries every Friday through June 28

article

If you’re like many people who are having trouble keeping track of what day it is under our current circumstances, here’s something that’ll have you checking your calendar every day.

McDonald’s is bringing back their "Free Fries on Fry Day" promotion. On every Friday from now through June 28, the chain is offering a free medium free with any purchase of at least $1 using the McDonald’s mobile app.

Just go to the ‘deals’ section in the app and click the button describing the option.

The offer is limited to one order per customer at participating locations.

While on-site dining rooms are closed, you can still get your order through the drive-thru or McDelivery.