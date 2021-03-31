Mayor Demings: Feds sought convention center to shelter migrant children

article

The federal government asked to use the Orange County Convention Center to shelter migrant children, hoping to ease the ongoing border crisis, the county's mayor said.

The Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings confirmed to FOX 35 on Wednesday that they were contacted by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) about the potential use of the Orange County Convention Center as a temporary shelter for unaccompanied children.

MORE NEWS: Report: Rep. Matt Gaez being investigated over alleged relationship with teen girl

The statement from Mayor Demings said this move was being requested "in order to decompress the situation at the border."

County staff reportedly gave them a tour of the convention center but due to existing commitments, they could not provide the space during the requested period of time. The federal government then decided not to pursue the option any further, the Mayor said.

TRENDING: Fishermen catch 'monster' tiger shark off Florida coast

Advertisement

The full statement from Mayor Demings is below:

"I was contacted by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) to explore the potential use of the Orange County Convention Center as a temporary shelter for unaccompanied children in order to decompress the situation at the border. County staff provided a tour of the Convention Center and space availability. However, due to existing commitments, the Convention Center could not provide the space for the requested period of time and the federal government decided not to pursue the option any further."

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.