Orlando weather: Sizzling start to Monday before strong storms arrive

The Brief Another hot day is expected across Central Florida, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s along the coast and closer to the low 90s inland. Shower and storm chances are increasing this afternoon, with the best chances for rain taking shape along and southeast of the I-4 corridor. Later this week, a warm front will lift north, helping to increase shower and storm chances.



Seasonable temperatures are on the way for our Monday with increasing shower and storm chances, especially for this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s along the coast and closer to the low 90s for inland areas.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

We'll stay mostly dry throughout this morning, with only the small chance of an isolated shower or storm across southern Osceola and Brevard Counties into late morning.

When will it rain?

The best chances of rain will take shape this afternoon for areas along and southeast of the I-4 corridor.

Timeline:

Showers and storms will begin to pop up around 2-3pm, and will last through around 9-10pm tonight.

What are the potential storm threats?

A few strong storms will be possible today as well, as the SPC has placed areas southeast of I-4 under a low level 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather. With any strong storms, the main impacts will include gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

Showers and storms will gradually taper off tonight. We'll stay warm and muggy throughout the night, especially for areas who see the rain today. Plan for lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

Unsettled weather takes shape as we head into middle and late parts of this week. This is due to a warm front that continues to gradually lift north, helping to bring an increase to shower and storm chances through at least mid week. By late this week, rain chances will be more typical of this time of year with the rainy season setting back up.

Smoke from distant Canadian wildfires will bring reduced air quality to Central Florida starting today.

Additionally, Saharan Dust sweeping off the coast of Africa will be working into Central Florida this week. Both of these factors will reduce air quality for much of the Sunshine State and could impact those with breathing or upper respiratory issues.

The smoke and dust will also impact the look of our skies, giving a more milky look during the daylight hours and make for unique and more vivid sunrises and sunsets as well.

