Massive iceball crashes through roof of Florida home

article

A Florida homeowner had a startling and confusing morning after a huge chunk of ice crashed through the edge of her roof Thursday.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted photos on Facebook of the ice and the large hole it left behind in the roof of a Palm City home.

The ice hit an outer corner edge of roof, so no damage was done to the inside of the house – or anyone inside.

The sheriff's office said there were no other reports of damage and it was unclear where the ice came from or what created it, however, FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto said, it "certainly wasn't hail."