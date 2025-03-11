Massive great white shark heads to south Florida for spring break, pings off the coast of Vero Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - Spring break season is in full swing in south Florida and a massive great white shark is making its way down to join the fun!
Dold the 761-pound shark!
What we know:
According to OCEARCH, an 11-foot-761-pound male great white shark named Dold was pinged just a few miles off the coast of Vero Beach Tuesday morning. Researchers began tracking Dold on February 28th when he was about 45 miles off the shore of the Florida-Georgia state line.
"Dold is named in honor of Dr. Christopher Dold of SeaWorld, a key figure in ocean conservation. Dr. Dold influenced the OCEARCH collaborative science model, helping connect experts together to drive shark research forward", OSEARCH stated.
What we don't know:
According to his current travel patterns, it seems as though Dold will most likely continue south off the east coast of the Sunshine State. However, it is not guaranteed.
"By tracking Dold, we’ll gain deeper insights into white shark migration, health, and their role in maintaining ocean balance," researchers wrote.
According to NOAA, great white sharks can grow up to 21 feet and 4,500 pounds, and they can live to be over 70 years old.
