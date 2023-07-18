Massive fire breaks out at large Seminole County home

Firefighters from Seminole and Orange counties battled a massive fire at a large home in the Lake Mills area of Chuluota on Monday.

Lake Mills Road was shut down as the crews work to put the blaze out which started just after 2 p.m. Fire crews brought in extra water to help douse the flames.

"We had to utilize water tankers a lot for this fire," explained Doreen Overstreet with the Seminole County Fire Department. "A total of four tankers were used. We used 60,000 gallons of water that were taken from hydrants."

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.