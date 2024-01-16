Maryland boy, 10, attacked by shark during 'shark tank' expedition at Bahamas resort: police

A 10-year-old boy from Maryland is lucky to be alive after he was attacked while inside a shark tank at a Bahamas resort.

The attack unfolded at about 4 p.m. EST on Paradise Island as the boy was "participating in an expedition in a Shark Tank at a local resort," according to a statement by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Authorities say that preliminary reports said that the young explorer was bitten in his right leg during the perilous activity.

He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police said the circumstances of the incident are under investigation. They have not identified the name of the 10-year-old victim.

The 10-year-old shark attack comes just one month after a Massachusetts woman was killed while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Police told reporters that 44-year-old Lauren Erickson Van Wart had been paddleboarding with a male relative less than a mile off the western end of New Providence Island when she was bitten by a shark.

A lifeguard on duty observed what was happening, went out on a rescue boat and retrieved both individuals.

CPR was administered to Van Wart, but she had suffered serious injuries to the right side of her body, including the upper hip region and her right upper limb, police said.

Between 30 and 40 shark species live around the Bahamas, although the Caribbean reef shark, the bull shark, the tiger shark and the black tip shark have the highest bite frequency, Gavin Naylor, program director of the International Shark Attack File in Florida, told The Associated Press.

"Usually, it’s an accidental bite. They think it’s something else," he said. "Once in a while, they’ll actually single out people, and it’s very intentional."

Fox News' Pilar Arias contributed to this report.