Martin Scorsese eyeing Frank Sinatra film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, report says

Martin Scorsese is reportedly planning a Frank Sinatra biopic – a project that’s been years in the making and potentially teaming up with frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio for the starring role.

Variety reported this week that the Oscar-winning director is planning to shoot two films back-to-back, the first about the life of Jesus Christ, and the second about Sinatra, citing sources close to the outlet.

The Sinatra biopic would star DiCaprio, whom Scorsese has previously worked with on several big films, like "The Departed," "Shutter Island," "Wolf of Wall Street," and "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Citing sources, Variety also reported that Jennifer Lawrence is being eyed to star as Sinatra’s second wife, Ava Gardner.

Lawrence, a fellow Oscar-winning actress, co-starred with DiCaprio in the Netflix film "Don’t Look Up."

According to Variety, the untitled film has not yet been finalized. The legendary singer’s daughter, Tina Sinatra, controls her late father’s estate and hadn’t yet given her blessing to the film.

Gardner famously broke up Sinatra’s marriage with Nancy Barbato, Tina's mother, Variety noted.

Following reports of Scorsese's plans, TMZ asked Tina Sinatra about a potential biopic on Thursday and she "sounded positive."

"Marty and I have been dance partners for a long time and not once has he stepped on my toes," Tina Sinatra told TMZ. "Always here for Marty."

When asked whether she was onboard with the direction Scorsese plans to take the film in, Tina did not give the outlet "a straight answer," TMZ added.

Meanwhile, Sony and Apple are both reportedly interested in the film, according to Variety – though a studio has not yet been finalized.

Frank Sinatra, born in 1915 in Hoboken, New Jersey, was one of the biggest entertainers of the mid-20th century with hits like "Fly Me to the Moon," "Young at Heart," and "The Way You Look Tonight."

Sinatra was also notably part of the famous "Rat Pack" with other A-list entertainers like Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr., appearing together on stage and in films in the 1950s and 1960s.

As an actor, Sinatra won an Oscar for his role in "From Here to Eternity," and had a highly successful film career.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.