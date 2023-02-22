Markham Woods Mountain Bike Skills Park opening in Lake Mary

Thrills and skills are taking center stage in Seminole County at a pedaling playground for all ages!

The brand new Markham Woods Mountain Bike Skills Park in Lake Mary has been six years in the making.

Its grand opening is April 1st, but Good Day Orlando got an exclusive look at it Tuesday morning during soft opening.

Fifteen different features in the easy and medium categories of mountain biking await you on the edge of the Wekiwa Springs State Park’s 10 miles single track trail system on Markham Road.

Look for wood berms, single elevated rails, rolling bumps, rock jumps, and a teeter totter too.

A bike helmet is required to enjoy the skills park, and it’s free to use.

Operating hours are between sunrise and sunset.

Parking is available right next door at 8515 Marham Road in Lake Mary.