Markeith Loyd's attorney claims Orlando police ignored procedures after arresting Loyd

On Friday, Markeith Loyd was relatively quiet in court, only speaking when the judge had a question.

His attorney, Terence Lenamon, talked about a video that shows officers treating his client poorly where an officer says, "You’re a (expletive) victim every (expletive) time you decide to pull out a gun. No, I’m giving you respect man."

It's a video of officers interrogating Loyd.

The defense claims, the Orlando Police Department ignored procedures and policies when dealing with Lloyd, and they say the video of Loyd proves that.

The defense says Lt. Debra Clayton fired the first shot back in 2017 and Loyd fired back killing her,

Loyd’s attorney simply said officers hate his client because of it.

"That is what this is about, judge,"Lenamon said. "This is about putting in front of a jury evidence of anger, hate and a focused disconnect for following the rules and making sure things are done the right way."

Of course, prosecutors say, it was Lt Clayton who was gunned down by Loyd.

The defense claims Loyd is insane.

Prosecutors believe he knew what he was doing, especially since he had a bulletproof vest on.

The next hearing will take place on Tuesday when the judge will talk about that interrogation video.