Marion County woman went missing under 'suspicious circumstances,' deputies say

A 37-year-old woman was reported missing last month, and now her family and law enforcement are "concerned for her safety," according to an update from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

April Adkins was reported missing on Feb. 21, 2024 by her family after not having contact with her since late November 2023. She is now considered missing and endangered, according to officials.

"Due to suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance, April’s family and law enforcement are concerned for her safety," the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Wednesday. Details about these "suspicious circumstances" were not immediately made available.

Adkins' last-known residence is 13785 SE Highway 464C in Ocklawaha.

Anyone with information about Adkins' whereabouts is urged to contact 911.

No other details were released on this time.