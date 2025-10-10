Uncontrolled Marion County wildfire causing road closures due to heavy smoke, officials say

The Brief A 40-acre wildfire in Marion County became uncontrolled early Friday morning. The fire is now causing road closures from Highway 326 north to 100th Street due to heavy smoke reducing visibility. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.



A 40-acre wildfire in Marion County has become uncontrolled and is now causing road closures from Highway 326 north to 100th Street due to heavy smoke reducing visibility, officials say.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) issued a press release making local residents aware of a permitted 40-acre commercial burn site of tree debris around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The wildfire is located in the area of Northwest Gainesville Road and Northwest 89th Place, east of Interstate 75 in Marion County.

Troopers warned drivers to use caution when traveling in the area, saying visibility could deteriorate quickly. They also asked drivers to reduce their speeds and to utilize low-beam headlights to adapt to changing weather conditions.

Shortly after, the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) posted on Facebook, saying the wildfire had become uncontrolled.

Officials say there are now road closures from Highway 326 north to 100th Street due to the heavy smoke reducing visibility. School bus routes along Gainesville Road are affected, as well as access to Fessenden Elementary School.

Authorities are asking drivers to now avoid the area as firefighters work to extinguish the fire, as well as to be aware of smoky conditions potentially affecting I-75.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear when and how the wildfire first became uncontrolled, as well as when the roadways will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.