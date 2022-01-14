Marion County schools looks to fill bus driver roles with 'Bus Blitz' event

article

With the ongoing shortage of school bus drivers in Florida, Marion County Public Schools will be hosting an event to encourage residents to fill the much-needed roles.

‘Bus Blitz 2’ will bring school buses directly to the areas where drivers are needed most. The event is set for Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

During this time, the school district will drive and park school buses at the following locations to sign up residents to become bus drivers:

The College of Central Florida

Liberty Middle School

Madison Street Academy

Marion Oaks Community Center

North Marion High School.

Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver can complete an online application on the spot. Starting pay is $15.65 per hour with six hours guaranteed each day.

To be eligible, you must be 21 and up and have a clean driving record.

RELATED: Seminole County Schools add bonuses to keep bus drivers on the job

"The district pays candidates while they train and covers training costs with the exception of the Commercial Driver License (CDL) exam," the district said.

Drivers receive paid health insurance, gain accrued time off, and are eligible for additional benefits.

For more information, contact the Transportation Department of Marion County Public Schools at 352-671-7050 or visit www.marionschools.net/careers .

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida updates. Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.