Florida man enters plea in alleged torture, murder of United Kingdom woman

OCALA, Fla. - Editor's note: If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health concerns, help is available. Contact or text 911 for emergencies. Dial 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. You can also text or chat online with mental health resources.

An Ocala man – accused of killing a U.K. woman who was reported missing last month – pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

What we know:

Dwain Hall, 53, was charged on Nov. 18 with the kidnapping and first-degree murder of Sonia Exelby – a woman from England.

Hall was arrested on Nov. 17 in connection to Exelby's death. He was not issued bond.

On Nov. 18, Hall pleaded not guilty to his charges ahead of his December arraignment.

The backstory:

Sonia Exelby was reported missing after she failed to board her scheduled flight back to England on Oct. 13. The case began on Monday, Oct. 13, when U.K. authorities contacted Florida law enforcement through INTERPOL about a missing and endangered woman who had been expected to return home that day.

FDLE began coordinating with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies immediately.

Her remains were discovered four days later in the Marion Oaks area of Marion County and were quickly identified. Exelby likely died from a stabbing, medical examiner determined after finding four sharp force injuries.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hall initially denied knowing Exelby and then provided inconsistent stories about how they met, knew each other, and how much they hung out.

Evidence connecting Hall to Exelby, investigators say

License plate readers picked up Hall’s car when he picked Exelby up from the airport in Gainesville on October 10. Investigators said bank records and surveillance video show he bought a gun cleaner, rope, and a shovel right beforehand.

The two of them then traveled to an Airbnb in Reddick. Inside the Airbnb, investigators found several items linked to Hall through bank records and surveillance – including a rope he had purchased before picking her up and multiple food items.

Investigators said bank records and surveillance also show Hall purchasing a shovel, which they later found in his home with both his and Exelby’s DNA on it. They found a label of the same brand of shovel at the site where Exelby was buried.

Investigators said they have bank records showing Hall’s business charging Exelby’s bank card. They said they found a video on his phone showing Exelby covered in bruises, and messages from Exelby’s phone telling a friend she’s in pain and expressing regret.

Recorded jail phone calls include audio of Hall telling his wife to look out for a package from a friend of theirs in six months. They found Facebook messages he sent from jail to that friend in Ohio regarding that package, which detectives went to retrieve. Inside it, they found a knife with Exelby’s blood on it.

Was Dwain Hall hired to kill Exelby?

According to records, the Exelby allegedly met the Hall on a website, looking for someone to apparently torture and ultimately kill her.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said the U.K. woman, who was experiencing mental health issues, apparently posted on a fetish website that she was looking for someone to abuse her.

Hall allegedly took her up on the offer, officials said.

Law enforcement in the UK said Exelby had tried to hire someone to kill her in 2024, but the attempt was thwarted, and she got treatment instead.

The investigative timeline: Records

Timeline:

New documents detail the events leading up to Exelby's death and allegations by authorities.

October 10

5:47 p.m. Hall purchases paracord, gun cleaner, rope, and Lume Spray at Walmart in Gainesville. He returns a few minutes later to buy a shovel.

6:30 p.m. Hall picks Exelby up from the airport and the two drive to the Airbnb Exelby reserved.

October 11

9:20 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. Hall goes through a drive-through at Dunkin' Donuts in Gainesville and purchases a drink later found inside Airbnb. Hall makes a purchase at Dollar General in Reddick, 3.5 miles from Airbnb. Hall purchased a sandwich and strawberries from Petro Gas Station in Reddick, which was later found discarded at Airbnb.

1:10 p.m. Hall used his business to charge Exelby’s bank card $1,200 after multiple failed transactions on a separate card of hers.

3:30 p.m. A neighbor observes a car with "emergency roadside" written on it parked at AirBnb. Hall owns an emergency roadside business and the vehicle description matches his; Hall records video of Exelby, showing her with cuts and bruises across her face and body, and urges her to consent to being stabbed; Exelby sends a friend a message over Discord expressing regret over her decision, including, "I’m so, so scared. I’m so broken and in so much pain," and "I thought he’d do it quick and not give my mind time to stew."

October 12

Hall leaves Airbnb and purchases a plastic tarp from Lowe’s in Ocala. Surveillance appears to show someone moving around in his front seat. He then drives to the area where Exelby’s body was found, and spends about an hour there.

October 13

UK authorities reached out to FDLE asking for help finding a missing and endangered person, Sonia Exelby. Hall speaks with detectives over the phone. Hall later tells a friend in Ohio, "might be a big storm coming for me."

October 14

Hall meets up with detectives in person to discuss the charges from Exelby’s card. He mails a package to his friend in Ohio. Inside, detectives later found a knife with Exelby’s blood on it, and a bracelet with both Exelby and Hall’s DNA.

October 15

FDLE searches for the Airbnb.

October 17

Hall was arrested for fraud and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Those charges were later dropped, to instead make room for homicide charges.

October 18

An autopsy performed by the medical examiner determined Exelby died of four sharp force injuries likely caused by a knife.

FDLE finds Exelby’s bag inside a donation bin in Gainesville

October 27

Hall calls his wife from jail and tells her to look out for a package from a friend in six months.

October 31

FDLE reviewed Facebook messages between Hall and the friend in Ohio. FDLE and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies search the home and recover the alleged murder weapon: a Cold Steel 7 inch tanto knife, engraved with "Dorkworf pointy end goes in the other guy" on the blade.

November 17

Hall was arrested for the kidnapping and homicide of Sonia Exelby.

November 18

A judge issued no bond for Hall, meaning he will stay in jail as he awaits trial.