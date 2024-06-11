Marion County driver killed in fiery crash after striking 3 cars, vet clinic building: FHP

A man is dead after his car ran off the roadway and hit three parked cars before striking a vet clinic building in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday on State Road 40, east of NE 14th Street Road.

The 63-year-old Silver Springs man was traveling at a high rate of speed when he misjudged a curve, leading to the collision.

(Eric Holly)

After striking the unoccupied parked vehicles, his car then struck a tree and overturned onto the building and both the vehicle and the building became engulfed in flames.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other reported injuries.