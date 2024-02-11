Marion County children reported missing after being dropped off to their father, deputies say

Deputies are trying to locate two children in Marion County who went missing after being dropped off by their father.

Marion County deputies said Tristan and Terrance Johnson were last seen by their mother at Harvey's Supermarket at 3435 N. Pine Ave. when she dropped them off with their father – 37-year-old Terrance Johnson.

Johnson has since possibly taken his two children to New Jersey and stopped communication with their mother last week.

A court order has been filed for law enforcement to take custody of the children and place them in their mother's custody.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.