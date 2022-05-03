Margaritaville planned for Indian River site to get Planning and Zoning review, Melbourne mayor says

The Margaritaville project planned for the City of Melbourne that was announced late last year is moving forward through city boards despite some opposition, according to Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey.

The $50 million resort complex will be built along the Indian River on U.S. Highway 1 near NASA Blvd. Plans call for approximately 150 hotel rooms and five restaurants

It has received some negative pushback from residents who have expressed concerns over the environmental impact the project will have on the river.

"I prefer the development of Margaritaville as opposed to 20,000 pounds of trash that we cleaned up on our riverbank," Mayor Alfrey wrote in a Facebook post. "The Margaritaville project will be developed under the latest stormwater codes and provide a quality venue for our residents and visitors."

The Planning and Zoning board will review the development this week, and then it will come before the city council possibly next month, Alfrey said.

City leaders are hoping to have the project open for business around June 2024, barring any holdups.