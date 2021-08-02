Many stranded at Orlando airport after Spirit Airlines cancels hundreds of flights

Weather and some "operational challenges" resulted in a number of Spirit Airlines flight delays and cancellations over the weekend, the Florida-based airline said on Monday.

"We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned," Spirit spokesperson Field Sutton said in an email.

Dozens of flights were canceled Sunday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Orlando International Airport, news outlets reported. The airline said that they are "working around the clock to get back on track" following the cancellations and find solutions for affected customers.

According to tracking service Flightaware.com., 227 Spirit flights were canceled Monday and 58 flights were delayed.

FOX 35 reporter Stephanie Buffamonte went to Orlando International Airport to speak to affected travelers. One told her that she waited in line for nine hours. She got there at midnight and finally got a new flight home.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.