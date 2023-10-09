Man's body pulled from water near Cocoa Beach, death considered 'suspicious,' police say

A 32-year-old man's body was pulled from the water Sunday afternoon near Cocoa Beach, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

Police said in a news release on Monday evening that it was investigating the man's death as a "suspicious death" – and that it's investigation was ongoing. The man was identified as Shane Argall, of Orlando.

Police said it received reports of a body in the water shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

No other details were immediately released. Anyone with information related to the case has been asked to contact Sgt. Tom Cooper at 321-868-3275 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 (TIPS).