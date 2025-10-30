Manhunt for 2 after chase ends in crash on westbound I-4: FHP

Florida state troopers are looking for two people who bailed out of a vehicle following a chase and crash on Interstate 4, near ChampionsGate, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A third person was arrested at the crash site, officials said.

What we know:

FHP told FOX 35 that troopers attempted a traffic stop on a Nissan Sentra on Thursday when the driver of that Sentra sped away on Interstate 4. The trooper chased after the Sentra until the driver crashed near the ChampionsGate exit.

One male was arrested. Officials are searching for two other males who ran away after the crash, FHP said.

FHP said a total of three vehicles were involved in the crash. No one was hurt, the spokesperson said.

"The scene is very fluid and this is an active criminal investigation," a FHP spokesperson said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Additional details on the person arrested have not yet been released.