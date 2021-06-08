Mango's Nightclub on International Drive to become concert venue

article

At Mango’s Nightclub, there will soon be a concert venue so you can see your favorite artists.

Mango's is known for its Latino entertainment. But now, there will be much more of a variety.

"You may be able to come here on a big night and see a big concert for a country act, or rock act and then a DJ late night. It's just a whole different genre as a music venue."

Owner Joshua Wallack says he’s partnering with Alliance Event’s and Nightlife to bring in big names.

"To help promote concerts here, music festivals and bring in different genres."

While you can still have dinner and see a show, he says he had to come up with a different plan because of the pandemic.

"The nightclub business has changed all over the world. It’s really been hurt."

He says he received a $10 million Federal Main Street loan to reopen and make changes to his club, so you can hear different music in different rooms.

"We are able to create using curtains and video walls to make Mango's smaller with different genres. We have evolved and are evolving with the times."

He tells us there’s space for 2,000 to 3,000 music fans in his club looking to party in style.

It officially reopens on June 10.

"We see this as an opportunity to start bringing in some of the really, really high-end A-list talent who wants to tour."

Advertisement

And, Wallack plans to have concerts sometime this summer.