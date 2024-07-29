Manchester City meets Barcelona in FC Series friendly at Camping World Stadium

Stream FOX 35:

Four-time Premier League champions Manchester City will face Barcelona in an FC Series friendly at Camping World Stadium on Tuesday.

The much-anticipated match will begin at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN. Tickets for the Orlando match can be purchased here.

Photo: Florida Citrus Sports

This match is one of four Manchester City exhibitions in the United States as part of the FC Series. It marks the fourth year the Orlando-based event will host top European teams in Central Florida and across the U.S. during the summer preseason.

Besides the July 30 match in Orlando, Manchester City’s FC Series tour includes friendlies against Scottish club Celtic on July 23 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Italian side AC Milan on July 27 at Yankee Stadium in New York. The tour will conclude with a match against Premier League rivals Chelsea on August 3 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

