Manatee possibly stranded on beach in Daytona Beach Shores; rescue teams on their way

A manatee appears to have become stranded at Daytona Beach Shores where rescue teams are on their way to assess the marine mammal's health.

Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 that it received reports of a manatee on the shore around 11:15 a.m. Currently, it appears that the manatee does not have obvious signs of injury.

A spokesperson said the Volusia County stranding team is headed to the beach to assess the situation. Oftentimes, however, manatees are able to get off the beach on their own, the spokesperson said.

Teams are headed to Daytona Beach where a manatee appears to have become stranded on the beach. Photo via Loretta Wells.

If the manatee does need additional assistance, the team would work with its partners at SeaWorld to help.