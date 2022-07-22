Man, woman accused of distracting cashiers to steal $1,300 from cash registers, police say

article

Police in Ocala are looking for two people who allegedly worked together to distract cashiers, while the other stole money out of the cash registers.

According to police, a man and a woman distracted multiple cashiers at an undisclosed business on June 18 to steal more than $1,300 from a retail store. They then left in a black four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan, with distinctive chrome rims.

Police released photos of the two people, which depict a woman in a pink tank top and shorts, and a man in a black shirt, black pants, and a bucket-style hat. A photo of their vehicle was also shared.

Suspects accused of stealing in Ocala, suspected car (Image courtesy of Ocala PD)

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000. Calls can also be made anonymously.