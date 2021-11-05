Man who wrestled alligator to save puppy gives update to FOX 35

Video of a Florida man opening the jaws of an alligator to rescue his crying puppy went viral a year ago.

Richard Wilbanks had only had his dog, Gunner, for a week. The two were taking a stroll by the pond near his home when he says the alligator jumped out of the water and snatched the little dog, dragging him underwater.

"He got too close to the water," Wilbanks told FOX 35 News. "The alligator was underwater, I didn't see it. It just came out like a rocket!"

Without hesitation, Wilbanks jumped into the water, grabbed the alligator, and wrestled it to the edge of the pond, opening its jaws until it let Gunner go.

Advertisement



