Man who helped recover bodies following Skyway Bridge collapse reacts to Baltimore collapse

A retired Florida Department of Transportation underwater bridge inspector who helped recover the bodies of those killed in the 1980 Sunshine Skyway Bridge collapse in Tampa Bay spoke with FOX 35 News about waking up to the news of another similar bridge collapse.

"The video was dramatic. It was impressive, and it's something that I'm sure many, many, people will never, ever forget," Robert Raiola said. "Instantly, my memories and thoughts [ran] right back to the Skyway that morning."

On May 9, 1980, 35 people died after a freighter hit the bridge due to strong winds in the area, causing a partial collapse. It took crews about five days to recover all of the bodies.

"I was the one who went into the bus. I ended up looking in their eyes and looking in their face and seeing their last expression," Raiola said. "Any rescue diver or first aid or EMS technician, firemen, police officers, any first responders ... that stuff doesn't leave you."

He and his former coworker Mike Betz have only recently started sharing stories of their recovery efforts as part of "The Skyway Bridge Disaster" documentary. He's disappointed it's happened again.

"I would have thought by now that so many of the bridges had better pier protection than what that appears to have had," Raiola said.

His thoughts now remain with those who will have to live with the memories of this latest tragedy.

"My thoughts, my prayers, my hopes go towards the families of the victims, and I truly wish them the best," he said.