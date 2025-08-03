2025 Little League Softball World Series: Lake Mary advances after first-round win

The Brief Lake Mary's Little League Girls' Softball Team won the first round of the World Series Tournament with a 9-2 victory over the Northwest Regional Champions from Washington State. This win is significant as it showcases the team's talent and determination, bringing pride to their supporters and community. Next, the team will face the Southwest Regional Champions from Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the upcoming round of the tournament.



Lake Mary's Little League Girls' Softball Team secured a decisive 9-2 win against the Northwest Regional Champions from Washington State in the first round of the World Series Tournament held in Greenville, North Carolina.

The backstory:

The team entered the Little League Softball World Series (LLSWS) with ambitious goals and have made a strong start towards achieving them. Their performance has energized fans and supporters back home.

This is the team's first-ever appearance in the LLSWS.

What they're saying:

Ken Pugliese, a Lake Mary fan, remarked, "I mean, look, first inning they took the lead and kind of took the breath out of the other team. So, Incredible."

Tara Marshall, another fan, expressed her excitement, saying, "It's amazing. And we're so excited for these girls to show the world what they can do."

Michelle Rohozen shared her enthusiasm, stating, "Oh my goodness. We're ecstatic for the girls. We know that it's their summer this year."

Local perspective:

Supporters in Lake Mary held a watch party at Friendly Confines to celebrate the team's victory, expressing pride in the girls' achievements and progress.

What's next:

The team is set to compete against the Southwest Regional Champions from Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the next round of the World Series Tournament, continuing their journey towards the championship.

