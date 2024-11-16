Expand / Collapse search

Man wanted for murder of Orange County teen captured in North Carolina

Published  November 16, 2024 12:53pm EST
An 18-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Orange County, according to jail records.

Ja'Corey Lowery was captured in North Carolina on a first-degree murder warrant. 

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office wanted Lowery in connection to the shooting death of Arthy Cetoute on September 5. 

Deputies said Cetoute was shot after 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard.  It is not known what led to the shooting. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 