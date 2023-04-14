Man visits Florida and wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off

A man came to Florida to visit family and went back home to South Carolina "feeling like a million dollars," according to the Florida Lottery.

LeQuintis Long, 33, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, claimed a $1 million top prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, officials announced Thursday in a news release.

Long played 500X THE CASH, a $50 scratch-off game he purchased at a Murphy Express in Panama City Beach.

Long chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, officials said.

According to lottery records, 500X THE CASH has a top prize of $25 million and nearly two dozen million-dollar prizes remaining.