Man tried to sell tiger cub on social media, Phoenix Police say

A man who police say was in illegal possession of a tiger cub and tried to sell the animal has been arrested.

Phoenix Police say 25-year-old Carlos Eduardo Castro Alcaraz was arrested on Jan. 23 after officers negotiated the sale of the animal. Detectives reportedly posed as buyers, and they negotiated a price of $20,000.

The tiger was recovered as officers served a search warrant at a home near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. Several other animals were found inside the home, including baby snapping turtles and a baby American alligator. All of the animals were turned over to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

According to police, Alcaraz claimed he bought the tiger for $8,000 because the owner wasn't taking care of it. Alcaraz was released from custody, but no one answered the door at his home. Meanwhile, a trash bag outside showed a wild cat printed blanket.

Alcaraz's next door neighbor said they only heard dogs and never a tiger.

