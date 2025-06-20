Man struck by lightning at New Smyrna Beach, officials say

The Brief A man was struck by lightning on Friday afternoon in New Smyrna Beach. The man was standing in ankle-deep water. The man was unresponsive and taken to the hospital.



A man was struck by lightning while in ankle-deep water on Friday afternoon in New Smyrna Beach, officials say.

What happened?

What we know:

Officials with Volusia County Beach Patrol say the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the 27th Avenue approach to New Smyrna Beach.

Officials say the man in his 20s that was hit was standing in ankle-deep water.

Beach patrol initiated CPR on the man, but he was unresponsive.

The man has been taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The man has not yet been identified by authorities. His current health status is not known.

FOX 35 has reached out to officials for more information.

Lightning capitol of the U.S.

Dig deeper:

Florida is known as the lightning capital of the United States.

The Sunshine State experiences more lightning strikes per square mile than any other state.

With an average of 1.2 million strikes annually, Florida's frequent thunderstorms pose serious risks to people, pets and property.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: