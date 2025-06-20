Lightning strikes 2 golfers in Volusia County, officials say

The Brief At least 3 people were hit or impacted by lightning in Volusia County on Friday. A 20-year-old man at New Smyrna Beach was hit while standing in the water, officials said. 2 golfers



Two golfers in New Smyrna Beach were indirectly hit by lightning on Friday as strong thunderstorms moved through the area, according to the City of New Smyrna Beach.

A 20-year-old standing in the ocean at New Smyrna Beach was also struck by lightning and rushed to the hospital, according to Volusia County Beach Patrol.

Officials: 2 golfers hit by lightning

What we know:

The New Smyrna Beach Fire Department responded to the Club at Venetian Bay golf course on Friday where two golfers were reportedly impacted by lightning.

Adam Sari, a spokesperson for the City of New Smyrna Beach, told FOX 35 that both golfers were not transported to the hospital via ambulance, but may have gone to the hospital on their own.

No other details were immediately available.

Young man struck by lightning at the beach

What we know:

A 20-year-old man took a direct hit by lightning at New Smyrna Beach.

A spokesperson for Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 that the young man was standing in about ankle-deep ocean water when he was struck. It happened around 12:30 p.m.

Paramedics started CPR, and he was rushed to the hospital. Officials said the man was unresponsive at the time he was transported. An update on his condition was not immediately available.