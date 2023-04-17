Man steals hearse from Florida funeral home, then crashes it: police

A man who reportedly stole a hearse and then crashed it in Gainesville Sunday afternoon has been arrested, police said in a tweet.

The 54-year-old suspect, who was not immediately identified by Gainesville police, is facing a charge of GTA/criminal mischief after officers said he stole a Cadillac hearse from a Chestnut Funeral Home.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., police said the suspect crashed the hearse at 18 NW 8th Ave and 34th Street in Gainesville.

Officials said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, but there were no reported injuries.