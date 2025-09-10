Man stabbed to death in Marion County; deputies searching for suspect

The Brief A stabbing took place on Tuesday night in Ocala. William Kennedy III, 62, died after being taken to the hospital with multiple wounds. Detectives are searching for a possible suspect.



Marion County deputies are searching for a suspect after they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds on Tuesday night in Ocala.

What we know:

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) responded to a reported stabbing around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4000 block of West Highway 326 in Ocala.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found 62-year-old William Kennedy III lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.

Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) arrived to assist and transported Kennedy to the hospital. However, Kennedy later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released any details on what they believe could have led up to the stabbing or about a possible suspect.

What's next:

Detectives are actively investigating the incident and searching for a possible suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the MCSO at (352) 732-8181.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.