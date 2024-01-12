Florida man speeding through Kissimmee in stolen Mercedes had 15,000 fentanyl pills on him, officials say

Watch FOX 35 live

A man who allegedly took Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Kissimmee was arrested after officers said they found 15,000 fentanyl pills in the stolen car he was driving.

Jonathan Nicola, 22, of Kissimmee was arrested for felony fleeing and eluding among several drug charges after thousands of pills were found during a traffic stop, FHP said.

On Thursday, a trooper spotted Nicola unlawfully changing lanes while cutting off a marked FHP car. The tag for the Mercedes Nicola was driving reportedly had a bogus temporary tag.

As troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Nicola allegedly reached speeds of over 100 mph, side-swiped another motorist, and drove the wrong way multiple times.

Nicola eventually crashed the car before being taken into custody.

When troopers searched Nicola's car, they found a digital scale and several small baggies in the driver's door pocket.

After searching the car some more, troopers found a loaded 9mm handgun, drug paraphernalia, and a box containing a clear vacuum-sealed bag containing 15,000 Fentanyl pills made to look like Oxycontin.

The car was also discovered to be stolen out of Lee County with a fake temporary tag and cloned VINs on both the door and the window.

Nicola was taken to the Orange County Jail without bond and charged with the following:

Trafficking in Fentanyl 4 Grams or More-Felony

Synthetic Narcotic Manufacturing Schedule I or II-Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription-Felony

Possession of Drug Equipment/Paraphernalia used to Manufacture/Transport Drugs-Felony

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle-Felony

Possession of a Vehicle with Altered Numbers-Felony

Weapons Offense-Use/Display Firearm During Felony-Felony

Flee/Elude Police-Aggravated Fleeing with Injury or Damage-Felony

Moving Traffic Violation-Reckless Driving with Damage to Person/Property-Misdemeanor

According to troopers, Nicola is a "habitual traffic offender."